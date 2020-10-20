1/1
Robert Mount
Robert Arl Mount

Robert Arl Mount, 76, of Healdsburg, CA, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home.
Son of the late Merle and Norma "Orange" (Stringfield) Mount, Robert was born in Niles, CA, before moving to Oklahoma in his formative years. When his father found work at Kaiser Steel and mother at Mare Island
Naval Shipyard, his parents and his admired sister, Genie, returned to Northern California, moving into "Shipyard Acres" in Napa, CA. He was an admired classmate and proud member of the infamous Class of 1961 at Napa High School.
Robert would go on to attend Napa Valley College and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of California Berkeley (Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity Member) and Masters in Microbiology from San Jose State University.
Friends since Junior High School, Robert started dating Madeleine Ehrlich during their senior year in college. Finding the love of his life, he
married his dear "Madi", going on to relish every day of their 54 years of blissful marriage. Nearly inseparable, Madeleine would become his confidant, inspiration, and moral compass. They briefly settled in Napa before moving to San Jose where
Madeleine began her teaching career and Robert worked at one of the first Round Table Pizza locations to put himself through graduate school. When the opportunity presented itself, he accepted a laboratory management position at Santa Rosa Community Hospital, where the couple lived for over 50 years and where their three amazing children were raised.
After earning a reputation as a tireless worker and highly talented laboratorian in the Santa Rosa medical community, Robert partnered with Dr. Mark Demeo and Dr. Jack Leissring to form Redwood Medical Laboratory (RML). After Damon Clinical Laboratories acquired RML in 1992, he settled into "retirement" however, immediately began planning what would become his crowning business achievement. Tapping into his immense entrepreneurial acumen, Robert launched his penultimate venture, Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (RTL) in 1995. Over the next decade, RTL would grow to become the largest single-site drug testing lab in the world. Processing up to 25,000 specimens per day, the company employed scores of valued employees that he sincerely cherished, treating staff members as though they were a part of his own family. In 2006, Robert sold Redwood Toxicology Laboratory to private equity firm, American Capital Strategies, widely considered to be an industry setting transaction at the time.
Combining his love of antique wooden boats and passion for wine, Robert and Madeleine launched their next and most meaningful venture yet, Boatique Winery in Kelseyville, CA. Located in the Red Hills appellation in Lake County, acres of rolling vineyards and oak forests yield grapes with thick skins and greater tannins, routinely producing "90-point scores" and award-winning wines. For Robert and Madeleine, the most significant aspect of owning a winery is their opportunity to use it philanthropically. In the spirit of giving back, the Mounts allow many local nonprofits to use the winery for fundraising events, as well as donate wine and boat rides for various auctions.
Loyalty and generosity were particular earmarks for Robert and despite being a humble man of few words, those closest to him would need no further explanation that they had a profound connection for life. A three-sport star and local legend, his days as a gritty baseball player inspired his donation of Mount Field, a new, state-of-the-art baseball facility at his alma mater, Napa High School. There were many other beneficiaries of Robert's generosity including endowing generous scholarships at both Napa and Santa Rosa Junior Colleges. In addition, he had a passion for making significant investments in support of the new construction of critical medical care facilities at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Adventist Health Clear Lake. In perhaps the ultimate symbol of unselfishness, love, and generosity, Robert received a kidney from his daughter Monica, which restored his health and quality of life. This amazing gift was given to him with gratitude and admiration, allowing him to continue to inspire his family and friends and give back to the community he loved so much for the final decade of his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Madeleine "Madi" (Ehrlich) Mount; children and their spouses, Monica (Andy), Aaron (Daniela), and Kimberly (Albie); grandchildren, Cooper,
Hayden, Chloe, Olivia, Jack, Addison, Piper and Sailor; and his sister, Genie (Mount) Merlonghi. He will be sorely missed by his brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends around the world. He also leaves behind his Bernedoodle and loyal friend, Bobbie Jr.
For Robert Mount, no athletic, personal or business achievement could ever equal the pride and joy he had in his family. The model by which all fathers, grandfathers, husbands and friends should be measured, his tremendous impact will continue to be felt each day, as his wit and wisdom will echo into eternity.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Memorial Hospice, Adventist Health Clear Lake and/or Napa Valley College.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
I worked for Bob at Redwood Medical Lab in the 80's. He was kind, fun and a great boss. My condolences to his family.
Bill Baber
October 19, 2020
Beverly Patane
October 19, 2020
We remember Robert as a nice person who didn’t say much but made you feel welcome. The Red Hat Ladies, mostly from Buckingham, enjoyed one of our Christmas parties at the Boatique and had a great time. We also had many enjoyable wine tasting parties that you had. Thank you.
We will miss you, Robert.
We are sorry for your loss, Madi. God be with you, Robert, Madi and your family.
Beverly and Anthony Patane
Friend
October 18, 2020
Thinking of you all together today! (Sunday 10/18) Wish I could be with you...you are all in my thoughts and my heart.
So much love for and a lifetime of happy memories of Uncle Bob!!!❤❤❤
Madi Molitor
Family
October 18, 2020
Susan W. White
October 18, 2020
Robert was one of the kindest, most gentle, warm individuals I have ever known. Robert and Madi shared that exact same loving spirit. I am so honored to have known such an incredible person. I am partly a mosaic of the many people who have touched my life. Robert contributed a huge beautiful tile to that mosaic. I am saddened to say good-bye, at the same time honored to be saying thank you to a dear friend for how you helped to enrich my life.
Dennis Carrera
Friend
October 16, 2020
Bob was the greatest boss, person and human being I have ever met. It was hard to see him leave all us at at Redwood Toxicology but happy too to know that he was starting a new path in his life and was happy and excited about it.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
My most sincere condolences to the Mount family.
Alex gutierrez
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Dear Madi,

I was so very sorry to read about Robert’s passing today. The article was a wonderful tribute to him and the impact he left with all those he had touched both professionally and personally. He will be truly missed by all that knew him but none more so than you and your family. You two had a genuine love that will comfort you as only love can do.

I send my heartfelt sympathy to you and wish you peace during this time of great sadness.

Love,
Cheryl Harris Engels
Cheryl Engels
Classmate
October 16, 2020
Nancy Malone
October 16, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy on your loss. The Silver family will always have wonderful memories of our two young families growing up together.
Maureen Silver
Friend
October 15, 2020
A very kind soul has entered Heaven. He had a very calm personality and we have no doubt that he affected many peoples lives’ in very positive ways. He will be missed by anyone and everyone that knew him. We are so very sorry for the family's great loss. God rest his soul and bless his family during this time.
Jim and Claire Gill
Friend
