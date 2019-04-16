Home

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Passed away February 20, 2019, in Clearlake, CA, at the age of 68. He was born to R.L. and Louise Jones September 3, 1950, in Southgate, CA.
Casey has made Lake County his home for 45 years. He was a mechanic and a heavy equipment mechanic. He was also a truck driver.
Casey is survived by his wife of 49 years,
Susan Jones; his three sons, Robert "Casey Jr",
Jerry Dean Jones and William "Billy" Jones, all of Clearlake, CA; brother, Dave Jones of Hidden Valley, CA; and brother, Tom Jones of Clearlake. He has seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and six step kids. He also has many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Casey was a great father, dad, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge, 7100 Center Drive, Clearlake, CA 95422.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 16, 2019
