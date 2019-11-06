|
|
Rocky Graziano Rocky Graziano, (James David) passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, from health issues combined with the smoke from fires in Lake County.
Born in Casper, Wyoming, in 1941, and graduated from Vallejo High. He played football for Vallejo High and was a Sea Scout where he achieved the highest rank achievable. He joined the US Marine Corps of which defined him through out his life. He officiated football for 35 years. He had a strong voice, a soft heart and a beautiful smile.
He was an Officer of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Clearlake. He was proud of the help that they gave to the fire victims that were displaced and evacuated throughout all the fires that devastated our Lake County community.
He retired from UPS and the Teamsters Union. He worked as a bartender for years at Thompson's Corner in Cordelia.
Rocky was the son of Jim and Ethel Mae
Graziano, and survived by sister, Lonnieta Estes (Ron); his wife of 36 years, Diane; two sons,
Mathew and Frank Graziano (Sarah) along with Debra Little (Wes), Chad Little (Chantal) and Steve Little (Stacey); nine grandchildren, Joseph,
Mathew, Allyssa, Zackery, Brandon, Shelby, Seth, Tyler and Evan; he also was able to get to know his two great-granddaughters, Annabella and Amaya.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held for Rocky at 1 p.m., Nov. 16, 2019, at the Moose Lodge on Hwy. 20, in Clearlake Oaks along with a potluck. Everyone is invited to join us as we share the many eventful moments and memories of his life. Anyone wanting to participate in the potluck please call Cheryl or Jane at the Lodge. 707-998-3740. Family requests donation be made to Shriners Hospital.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 6, 2019