1951 - 2019

Rodney Gardette passed away January 7, 2019, at 4:20 p.m. in Angwin, California, surrounded by his closest loved ones. Rodney was born August 30, 1951, in Pittsburg, California; he was a die-hard Pittsburg Steelers fan, had a lifelong affinity for trains and dinosaurs, played baseball as a young athlete into adulthood, and coached Little League baseball and volunteered as an assistant coach at Lower Lake High School. He is survived by his siblings, Mike and Penny; three children, Darren, Chris, and Tiffany; and four grandchildren, Madison, Jaxson, Annika and Scarlett. And last but certainly not least his best friend, life partner, and the love of his life, Suzanne Hunter, who made sure he was taken care of, and made him the happiest we had ever seen him.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating time or money to a local charity, non-profit, or animal rescue. We all love and miss you Daddy and we know that you're watching over us.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 8, 2019
