Roger Bakke 1937-2019 Roger Bakke, 82, of Lakeport, passed away on December 2nd. Roger was predeceased by his parents, Elsie and Sigurd Bakke, who came to Lake County in the 1930's to dairy farm and later became well known insurance agents. Roger was born in Ukiah in 1937 and he hunted the hills and fished the waters around Upper Lake while attending schools in both Upper Lake and Lakeport. After graduation Roger attended U.C.Berkeley earning degrees in both Civil and Mechanical Engineering. He started his own engineering firm in 1972, Roger Bakke Engineering, Inc, in Los Gatos, CA where he had settled with his then wife, Celia, and their two sons, Erik and Karl Bakke. Upon retirement Roger returned to Lakeport, where he chose to spend the remainder of his days. Besides his two sons, Roger is survived by his sister, Leta Delurgio, also a Lakeport native, now living in Kirkland WA, her three daughters, his two step-children, Ann and Ethan Feron of San Jose, CA, and his wife, Lois Bakke of Lakeport. Mr. Bakke has been honored by his many friends with their memorials.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 25, 2019