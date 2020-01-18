|
|
Ronald L Chappell Sr Ronald L Chappell SR, 69, died January 5, 2020. He was born April 23, 1950, in Oakland. Survivors include his wife, Denise Chappell of Clearlake; his daughters and son-in-laws, Tracey and Dave Walden of Foresthill, and Dawn Chappell-Parma and Joseph Parma III of Clearlake; his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald L Chappell JR and Celine Chappell of Concord; daughter, Ginna Chappell of Concord; brother and sister-in-law, Donald L and Liz Chappell of Antioch; 13 cherished grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Clearlake Memorial Chapel in Lower Lake on January 13, 2020, at 1 p.m.
In loving memory of our beloved Father. Raider Ron you will be greatly missed.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jan. 18, 2020