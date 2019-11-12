Home

Roscoe C. Gillette, 97, of Clearlake Oaks and San Francisco, California, died on November 6, 2019. Son of Charles and Emma Gillette, and loving husband of Beatrice Bedford Gillette (deceased.) Survived by sister, Geraldine, brother, Maxwell, son, Ronald, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated Tuesday, November 12, at 10 a.m., at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 1975 Post Street, San Francisco.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 12, 2019
