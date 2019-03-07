Roy Lee Kruenegel

Roy Lee Kruenegel, age 76, passed away

peacefully on February 19th, 2019, at Sutter Hospital in Lakeport, CA.

Roy is survived by

his companion, Kathy Kruenegel; brothers, Russ (June) Kruenegel, and Bob Kruenegel; sister,

Viola May Hill; daughter, Debbie (Paul) Hamilton; son, David (Tina)

Kruenegel; step children, Richard Thorstenson and Tammy Richardson; grandchildren, Paul Jr., Brandon, and Shelby Hamilton,

Candace, Jason, and Kristin Kruenegel and

Raymond Thorstenson.

Roy will be missed by his aunt, Ester Meseke, and the entire Meseke family!; all his nephews and nieces within the Kruenegel family, and including all his many close friends! Many years of laughter, love and memories with the family for those who are still with us and those who are departed.

Born in Alameda, CA, Roy grew up in Fremont, CA, graduating from Irvington High School. Working in the grocery retail business and bartending, Roy became assistant manager at the P and X market at age 23. Roy enjoyed taking the family camping, teaching the kids to water ski and fish in Clearlake.

Eventually calling Clearlake his home, Roy retired from Frito Lay, where he delivered chips, snacks, and smiles throughout Lake County.

If Roy wasn't at his home entertaining and taking care of his many friends you could find him at the Robinson Rancheria, socializing and enjoying match play!

Roy will always be remembered for bringing smiles and laughter to those around him. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary