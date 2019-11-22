|
Russel Prestwood Bean Russel Bean of Clearlake, CA, took his last breath peacefully at home on the afternoon of Friday, November 8, 2019, while surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer.
January 17, 1938 -- November 8, 2019
Russel was born in Napa, CA, in 1938, to
Allan and Vesta Bean. Most of his youth was spent in Sonoma, CA, graduating from Sonoma Valley High School in 1956. It was there he met his bride-to-be, Adriene Clauson, whom he married on March 12, 1960, after spending two years in the U.S. Navy.
Together Russel and Adriene bore three sons, Erik (1961), Vincent (1964), and Warren (1965), while he kept up the family carpentry business, C.C. Bean and Sons, started by his grandfather. Family years were spent primarily in Santa Rosa, CA, with a move to Clearlake, CA, after retiring.
While quiet and self-deprecating, he had a wry humor that often caught people off guard, much to his delight. His favorite sport by far was teasing favors out of his three boys by having them compete for the title of "#1 Son".
He is survived by his wife, Adriene Bean; his sons, Erik (Eileen) Bean, Vincent Bean, and
Warren (Janet) Bean; along with four grandchildren, Kristen, Allan, Joel, and Kyle; and three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Holden, and Moses.
Russel was a faithful, loving husband, and dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who played as hard as he worked. Under an ornery exterior he hid a very sensitive soul -- one we will miss deeply.
The family will observe a graveside service at the Mountain Cemetery in Sonoma on Friday, November 22nd. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a date and location to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Services of Lake
County.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 22, 2019