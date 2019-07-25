Russell "Russ" F. Norton

February 19, 1925 - July 13, 2019

Russell "Russ" F. Norton was born in

Kelseyville on February 19, 1925. He was the youngest of three sons born to Fred Henry and Bonnie (Denio) Norton. He was descended from the pioneer family of Charles and Sarah Piner who settled in Kelseyville in 1861. A life-long resident of Kelseyville, Russ died at his home on July 13, 2019, after a long and rewarding life of 94 years.

One of just five classmates, he graduated from Kelseyville Union High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1943. After WWII he returned home and joined the family business, Norton Motors - a fixture in downtown Kelseyville - started as a Ford agency by his father, Fred, in 1923. In 1946 Russ married Carol White at the White family home, now the Saw Shop Restaurant. With the arrival of the Korean War, when he was recalled to active duty, he and his family moved to PA where he served until 1953. He became a Lieutenant and completed his service in the naval reserves in 1959.

When they returned to Kelseyville Russ and Carol settled back into their home on Third Street, where they raised their three children. He also went back to the family business, joining his brother Howard in the operation of what was then a Dodge dealership. In 1959 when Howard left to pursue another career, Russ became the sole owner. In 1970 Russ added Chrysler/Plymouth to the Dodge dealership. His son Mark joined him at

Norton Motors in 1972, where they worked together until 1987 when Russ retired.

His adored wife of 50 years, Carol White

Norton, predeceased him in 1997. He is also predeceased by son-in-law, Pete Jerome; daughter-in-law, Erin Norton; and great-granddaughter, Brionna Jerome. Russ is survived by his son, Mark Norton of Red Bluff; daughters, Pam Jerome of Lakeport and Margie Mitten (son-in-law Ben) of Kelseyville; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grand-children and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his devoted partner of 20+ years, Jan Alexander.

The family home was always open to fun-filled gatherings for swimming, barbeques, weddings, reunions, dinners and holiday celebrations. Russ loved being with family and friends. In that family tradition a Celebration of Life is being held at his home, 5180 Third Street, Kelseyville, on July 27 from 12 noon until 4 p.m. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 25, 2019