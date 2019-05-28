Sandra Kay Neilson

She was born 9-27-1952 in Santa Ana, CA, to the late Donald and Doris Causey, and went to be with the Lord on 3-6-2019 at the age of 66. Her early years were lived in Tustin, San Jose, and Concord, Ca.

After high school she met her husband, Van, through her sister's matchmaking. Three years later Van and Sandra were engaged then married in 1975.

She is survived by her brother, Bruce Causey (Judy); her stepbrother, Jerry Sutterfield (Elline); daughters, Keri (Rocky), Sarah (Pedro), and Jackquelyn Leffler; grandchildren, Daniel, Eric,

Andrew Larranaga, and Aidynn Pantoja; two aunts and uncles; nieces, Crissie, Cassie, Nikkie, and Jackie; and nephews, Kirk, Shawn, and Jason.

Sandra is reunited with her mother, father and sister, Wanda Wilkerson.

"I have gone home to my Savior Jesus Christ for He is the way, the truth and the life."

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 4472 Snook in Clearlake (behind Foods Etc.) Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 28, 2019