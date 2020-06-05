Sharon Lou Bennin
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon Lou Bennin

We are saddened to share the news that
Sharon passed away on April 11, 2020, from complications of End Stage Kidney Disease. Sharon was born on December 31, 1948, to Melvin and Hazel Pounds in Lakeport, CA. She attended Kelseyville Schools and graduated in 1967. She had a vivacious personality and "lit up" any room she entered. Sharon had many interests and hobbies.
Sharon married Steve Bennin on September 11, 1975, and made their home in Los Banos, CA. They had two children, Casey and Stephanie. Sharon loved being a mom and homemaker. After nursing her dad who needed oxygen in his last days of life, she decided to become a Respiratory Therapist. She attended Modesto Junior College and became a Licensed RT. After graduation, she worked at Memorial Hospital in Los Banos for 20 years. She will always be remembered by the Doctors, Nurses and Associates as a caring, compassionate and skilled RT.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Hazel Pounds, and her sister, Debbie Harris. She is survived by her husband, Steve
Bennin; children, Casey (Susie) Bennin of Shalimar, FL, and Stephanie (Dean) Aity of Livermore, CA.; sisters, Melba (Darrol) Austin, Kelseyville, and twin sister Karen (Jerry) Hook, Paso Robles, CA. She was a much loved Nonnie to Aiden and Makayla Aity, Alyssa, Hailey and Jacob Bennin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UC Davis Kidney Foundation, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830, Sacramento, CA 95820. There will be a family service after the COVID-19 situation is over.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved