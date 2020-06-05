Sharon Lou Bennin



We are saddened to share the news thatSharon passed away on April 11, 2020, from complications of End Stage Kidney Disease. Sharon was born on December 31, 1948, to Melvin and Hazel Pounds in Lakeport, CA. She attended Kelseyville Schools and graduated in 1967. She had a vivacious personality and "lit up" any room she entered. Sharon had many interests and hobbies.Sharon married Steve Bennin on September 11, 1975, and made their home in Los Banos, CA. They had two children, Casey and Stephanie. Sharon loved being a mom and homemaker. After nursing her dad who needed oxygen in his last days of life, she decided to become a Respiratory Therapist. She attended Modesto Junior College and became a Licensed RT. After graduation, she worked at Memorial Hospital in Los Banos for 20 years. She will always be remembered by the Doctors, Nurses and Associates as a caring, compassionate and skilled RT.Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Hazel Pounds, and her sister, Debbie Harris. She is survived by her husband, SteveBennin; children, Casey (Susie) Bennin of Shalimar, FL, and Stephanie (Dean) Aity of Livermore, CA.; sisters, Melba (Darrol) Austin, Kelseyville, and twin sister Karen (Jerry) Hook, Paso Robles, CA. She was a much loved Nonnie to Aiden and Makayla Aity, Alyssa, Hailey and Jacob Bennin.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UC Davis Kidney Foundation, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830, Sacramento, CA 95820. There will be a family service after the COVID-19 situation is over.