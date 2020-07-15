Shirley Jean Burnett

1939-2020



Shirley Jean Burnett passed to her Jesus in Heaven, July 5, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born February 8, 1939, in Quinlan, (Hunt County) Texas, to George Washington Brown and Mary Donna Gordon-Brown.In 1995 she married, Thaxton Lee (Bernie) Burnett, they were married 15 years. They resided in Clearlake, where Bernie serves as a Deacon at the First Baptist Church of Clearlake.Shirley resided at Meadowood Nursing Center for over two years. She loved to share her art, her country music, and her faith and was an encouragement to all who knew her.She had a smile that brightened the world. She was passionate in her love for God. She read her Bible studiously and did her best to instill faith in the lives of her family and friends. She particularly enjoyed sharing her faith with those who visited her. Her impact on others was profound.She will be greatly missed. She often spoke of our having our family reunion at the Eastern Gate of The New Jerusalem in the promised NewHeavens and New Earth.She is survived by her husband, 7 children, 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family.There is will be a Memorial Service for her at the Chowchilla Cemetery in Chowchilla, CA, at the appropriate time. Jesus Christ is The Way, The Truth, even the Life. Amen!