Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
16140 Main St
Lower Lake, CA 95457
(707) 994-6417
Shirley Jean Spangler

Shirley Jean Spangler
April 17, 1928 - December 3, 2019

Shirley Jean Spangler, 91, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Hidden Valley Lake. Shirley was born on April 17, 1928 in Youngstown Ohio to parents Edwin and Barbara Stiveson.
She had a smile that would light up a room when she entered. She was a "care taker" to everybody, if you needed anything, Shirley was there to help. She was a former resident of Marin County, but made Lake County her home for 22 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Duane Spangler and her son, William Spangler. She Is survived by her daughter; Lynn Walker of Hidden Valley, and her two grandsons; Peter and Nicholas Spangler of San Francisco, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Shirley will be greatly missed by all.
Donations requested to Hospice of Lake County.
Care and arrangements to Jones& Lewis CLMC FD800 www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 21, 2019
