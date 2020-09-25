Signe Kelsey
10/01/1975 - 09/11/2020
Please let her know that she touched my heart and that I will always remember her as a B.A.B. When she gets to heaven, give me a sign that she's watching over me. She knows what I'm talking about. I'll never forget her and she never has to worry. I'll do my best to take care of
Amber, but you have to watch over us too! I love you CeCe, goodbye my friend, I'm so proud of the fact I could call you my friend. Love, Cyn
Signe Kelsey, 44, sudden illness took her on September 11, 2020, leaving behind her partner of 10 years, Amber Bryne; parents, Don and Trish Kelsey of Castle Rock, CO, along with countless other loved ones, too many to mention.
A celebration of Life will be held on October 3, 2020, at Lower Lake Park in Lower Lake from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Please R.S.V.P with Amber at 707-530-6888
Care and arrangements to Jones & Lewis CLMC FD800 www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com
707-994-6417