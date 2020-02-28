|
|
Stanley Leo Murphy Sr. Stanley Leo Murphy Sr., 67, of Clearlake, CA, passed into God's hands surrounded by family on February 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Stan was born on April 18, 1952, in San Mateo, CA, to Elaine and Dave Murphy. He was the youngest of three brothers. Stan was an incredibly generous person who was well known for his amazing smile, tell-it-like-it-is demeanor, as well as his fun and mischievous personality.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Stan enjoyed the outdoors, basketball, travel, concerts, long Sunday drives, and was known to enjoy his fair share of beer and tequila.
Stan will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Kerry; his brothers, Tim and Dave; his children, Leo, Sherri, Jenny, Brian, and Perry; nine grandchildren; and numerous wonderful friends and family.
A celebration of Stan's life will be held for family and friends starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Calvary Chapel Clearlake at 14330 Memory Lane, Clearlake, CA 95422. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support lung cancer research at Lungevity https://lungevity.org/, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer https://go2foundation.org/, or Lung Cancer Research Foundation https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 28, 2020