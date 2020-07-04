Steve John Lugger
Steve John Lugger "The Legend" was born June 5, 1950, in Pittsburg, CA. Steve joins his parents, John and Adeline Lugger; sister, Suzette Dupont; brother, William Lugger; and son, Jonathon Lugger in rest.
As a life-time resident of Lake County, CA, Steve was great at basketball and was voted best looking in High School. Saying Steve had a love for hunting and fishing is an understatement. He was a master duck caller/hunter, loved guns, and enjoyed participating in the Old West Days. Steve had a great smile, loved to joke and was a grand story teller.
Steve is survived by his sister, Trudy Lugger; sons, Jeremy William Lugger and Jared Steven Paz; niece, Laura Lamus; nephew, Adam Lugger; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services have not yet been determined.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com
.