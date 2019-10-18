|
Susan (Mairs) Johnson Susan (Mairs) Johnson passed away at home peacefully on July 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 75. She was diagnosed with stage four cancer nearly 18 months prior to her death. Susan "Sue" was born in Napa, Calif., to Cora M. (Ferrell) Mairs Bayes and Neil G. Mairs, where she grew up and went to school. She enjoyed riding horses, art and playing on her school softball team as pitcher. She married Joel Sherman and became a young widow shortly after she had her first child. She moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., where she work and had two more children, raising all three mostly as a single parent. She had a small farm which she loved. Sue moved to Lake County, Calif., in 1981 where she continued working and where she retired with her lifelong friends, Fina and Bob. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel
Sherman; her father, Neil G. Mairs; her mother, Cora M. Bayes; a brother, Neil A. Mairs and his wife, V. Sue Mairs. She is survived by her three children, Mark Sherman, Lisa Swank, and James (Suzanne) Asbury; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Susan was loved and will be missed. A
Celebration of Life was held October 12, 2019, for her close family and friends at her home.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 18, 2019