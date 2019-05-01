Susan Louise Hendricks

Susan "Sue" Louise Hendricks, 77, of Clearlake Oaks, passed peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side.

Sue was born to

Frederick and Violet Brandt, January 26, 1942, in Oakland, CA.

She met the love of her life, Roy Glenn Hendricks. They married in 1963 and lived in Novato, CA. Together they raised two children, Lori Anne Hendricks of Sonoma, CA, and

Jennifer Hoelzle of Oregon. They also cared for her brother, John Henry Brandt. Sue is survived by three grandchildren, Kyle Hoelzle, Nina Hoelzle and Nick Hoelzle, who all live in Oregon. She also has two great-grandchildren.

Sue was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling. She was also recognized for her volunteer work at Petaluma Valley Hospital, Petaluma, and Live Oak Senior Center, Clearlake Oaks. Sue was active with the Special Olympics and several organizations that benefitted individuals with disabilities.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy as well as her parents. Sue is survived by her friend/ex-husband, John Maia of Clearlake, CA.

A celebration of life will be held May 18 from noon until 3 p.m. at 657 Cherry Street, Novato. A light lunch will be served.

Donations can be made in Sue's memory to People Services, 14560 Lakeshore Dr., Clearlake, CA 95422 Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary