Susan Medina Pabst Mary "Susan" "Mother Susan" Silva Medina Pabst, of Lakeport, California, went home to Jesus on January 25, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long and courageously fought battle with multiple chronic illnesses. She was known to be a "spitfire" with a fierce love for her family.
Susan was born to Alice Mae and Alfred
Silva Sr., on December 6, 1940, in San Francisco, California.
Susan grew up and attended school in Santa Clara, California, (Jefferson Union Elementary and ,Santa Clara High School) where she played the drums in the school orchestra and sang in the choir.
Susan and John "Laddie" Medina knew each other since childhood and started dating when Susan was a junior in high school; they married on June 1, 1958, at Saint Clare Church in Santa Clara, California. They moved to Lake County in 1958 and raised their three children, Kimberly Susan, Kraig John, and Kevin Scott, on their pear orchard on Soda Bay Road.
Susan worked as a Teacher's Aide at Lakeport Elementary School for several years. She worked at Kelseyville Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician until her retirement; additionally, she studied Early Childhood Education at Mendocino Junior College and also studied at Humboldt State University.
After the unexpected and tragic death of Laddie in 1983, Susan couldn't imagine the possibility that she could find love again. Susan met Lowell "Blue" Pabst when she was searching for financing to run her ranch (he was the loan agent); they married on December 29, 1984, in the home of Kim and Marr Olsen. Into their marriage, Blue brought four children who Susan happily and lovingly embraced. Through the years Blue and Susan shared many interests including quilting, tole painting, flower arranging, genealogy, and cooking.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Alfred; husband, Laddie; daughter, Kimberly Susan Olsen; and her brother, Kenny.
She is survived by her husband, Blue; children, Kraig Medina, Kevin (Traci) Medina, Marr Olsen, Derek (Kim) Tippit, Cara Pabst, Trina (Matthew) Casey, and Dustin (Leah) Pabst. Susan leaves behind 19 grandchildren, Kyle (Denise), Gunner, Kaila (Emmit), Tanner, Skyler, Elaina, Brandon, Sahen, Cyrpris, Anna La'ra, Autumn, Scarlette, Ahanu, Archer, Kingston, Beau, Amanda, Alyssa and Justin; and one great grandchild, Kolby John. She will be missed by her siblings, Alfred Silva and Karla; sisters-in-law, Michael (Gary) and Sandy; nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Chris (Karmin),
Camille, Leeann (Nick), Kathy (Nick), Kelly (Ed), and numerous other family and friends, including her best friend, Irene Rivas.
Thank you to the many beautiful, wonderful souls who provided transportation for Susan to her dialysis appointments over the years, and to the dedicated healthcare professionals who provided compassionate, personal care.
Funeral Service for Susan will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 16th Street, Lakeport. Following the service there will be procession to Hartley Cemetery where
Susan will be laid to rest.
Kevin and Traci Medina will host a Celebration of Life this summer on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., 3272 Scotts Valley Road, Lakeport,
California.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jan. 29, 2020