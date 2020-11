Suzanne C. Sinclair

July 9, 1949 - November 4, 2020



Suzanne Sinclair, long time former resident of Lake County, passed away in her Oregon home.Suzanne was a remarkable woman with talents beyond measure who devoted her life to caring for others, both in her personal and professional life.Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, three children, and two grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously.Per her wishes, no services will be held.