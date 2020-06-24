Sylvia Ciocatto
1948 - 2020
Sylvia Ciocatto

Sylvia Ciocatto passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born August 31, 1948, in Germany to parents, Gerhart and Sylvia Jahnke.
Following in her family's footsteps in the insurance business, she started out her career in insurance at Industrial Indemnity as an insurance company file clerk. She eventually studied at Pepperdine University, along with her son,
Robert Ciocatto, becoming a licensed Insurance Broker specializing in E&O consulting and insurance, and eventually Administrator of her own company.
Leaving the hectic pace of Southern California for Northern Cal, Sylvia remade herself and became a Sonoma County Parks and Rec Administrator and a Graphic Artist/ Website Developer & Photographer for the new family business, which became TCC IT Consulting Corporation.
Sylvia and her husband Al enjoyed many organizations together such as Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods - participating in and eventually becoming Seal Watch Coordinator, Marine Mammal Center-Rescue & Response, and Animal Care Crew, Levi's GranFondo SAG Volunteer, and Canine Companion's Service Dogs as a volunteer breeder/caretaker of Hamlet. She was also very involved in the Catholic Community. She was talented in many crafts and was also an accomplished artist and serious student of several Master Artists of their time.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Al Ciocatto, son, Robert Ciocatto (Tina), step grandson, Sandi, daughter, Tammy Ciocatto, grand-daughters, Kayla and Olivia; brother, Erich Jahnke (Patricia); nieces, Monika, Krista, and Alexa; and nephew, Brian. For donations in honor of Sylvia, please go to www.Makeagift.ucsf.edu/brain
Sylvia was loved by many, including her Whittier College best friends of over 50 years, Patrick and Bonnie Brecht. Sylvia will be deeply missed by all.
Care and Arrangements entrusted in Jones & Lewis CLMC FD 800. www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com 707-994-6417

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
16140 Main St
Lower Lake, CA 95457
(707) 994-6417
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

