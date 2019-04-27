Terrance R. Cernich

August 31, 1945 - February 1, 2019

Terry Cernich passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Aranka; step-daughters, Evi (Timothy), Kristina (Jon), and Katarina (Scott); sister, Rebecca; niece, Thaiowa; loving aunt, Joan Irvine; and

numerous cousins.

Terry was born in

Seattle, Washington, but spent most his adult life in San Francisco. He spent many happy years in Lake County caring for his

parents, Dorothy and Rudy Cernich, who predeceased him.

Terry had many varied interests including reading, photography, gardening, and camping. He always had a special interest in health awareness.

Terry and Aranka had a long, very loving relationship for over 21 years, and recently confirmed their love in marriage.

Many thanks to Hospice of Lake County along with stepdaughter, Katarina, and RN Kit Schneider, all of whom compassionately cared for Terry during his final days at home.

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 27, 2019