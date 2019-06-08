Resources More Obituaries for Theodora Fleming Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodora Kelsey Fleming

Obituary Condolences Flowers Theodora Kelsey Fleming

January 1921 - May 2019

Born in California, Theodora had a remarkable childhood growing up with her sister, Hope

Kelsey, and their cousins, Keith, Arte, and Alice Duval in a shared home on large acreage, built by their grandfather Theodore A. Kelsey, in Saticoy. To her last days, Theo recalled fondly the memories of their life on the walnut farm. Her cousin Alice grew up to marry Dick Underwood, and they continued the farming tradition in a big way on their own as the Underwood Family Farms, which still thrives in Ventura County.

Theo met her husband, William Fleming, at Principia College and together they raised a family of six children. Over the years, they moved from Big Bear Lake to Riverside, to Northridge, and finally settled in Kelseyville, in the sixties. They had a beautiful big house overlooking Clear Lake, and farmed walnuts on sixty plus acres there. Sadly, Bill passed away suddenly in his early fifties. Theo continued to work as a deputy in the Lake County Sheriff's Department, and to raise her children who were still at home. She sold the "Big House" and the walnut acreage, and kept a small lot for herself to build a home where she lived for forty some years. Her sister, Hope and her husband Bob Kramer had also moved up to be near Theo, but unfortunately they passed away in 1994. Theo was a long time member of the Sweet Adelines and spent many years enjoying the facilities and friendships of Riviera Heights, which was built on the former walnut acreage. It was a fun gathering spot for her children and grandchildren for many years.

In 2011, she moved to Grass Valley, California, to live with her oldest son, Mark, and his wife of thirty plus years, Jan, as well as her youngest son, Bill Jr. More memories were made, as she shared fun adventures in the Gold Country and beyond with them and other family members who came to visit her. She passed away peacefully in May, and is survived by her sons, Mark (Jan) of Grass Valley, Grant (Jill) of Manassas, VA, and Greg (Laura) of Potomac Falls, VA; daughter, Terry Wagner of El Dorado Hills; son, William Jr. of Grass Valley; and daughter, Cristy Ripple (Randy) of Martinsburg, WV. She has 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, carrying on the legacy of their beloved Theo. She is sorely missed, a loving, strong woman who personified sweetness and joy to all who met her, and could always light up a room with her smile.

She is predeceased by her father, Theodore H. Kelsey who passed before she was born, her mother Jane Shea Kelsey, and her paternal aunt, Mabel Kelsey Rugg who adopted Theo and her sister Hope early in their childhood. She is also predeceased by her husband, William Fleming Sr., and her sister, Hope Kelsey Kramer as stated previously. Her family will celebrate her life privately, as she wished. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries