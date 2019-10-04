|
Tia Ann Delong Tia Ann Delong was born on July 21, 1975, in Napa, CA, and passed away on September 21, 2019, at the age of 44. She had been a resident of Lake County for the last 40 years and loved the sense of community here. She had been employed with the Department of Veterans Affairs for the last seven years but had been involved in the healthcare field for the span of her whole
career.
Tia lived a life of many passions including her work at the VA, striving to make the autism community better for her son, Shane, and supporting her daughter, Bailey, throughout sports and school. She loved traveling and making amazing memories with her husband, Larry, including everything from concerts, Raiders games, Jeep adventures, and nights out on the town with friends and family. Tia loved music and singing. When she sang, she filled the whole room with personality, sass, and joy. She met and stayed in contact with so many friends through the beautiful gift of her voice.
She will be remembered most for her infectious personality, and her ability to tell it how it is. She was an amazing cook and family dinners that never started on time will be missed by all. No one made enchiladas, buttermilk biscuits, and huevos rancheros quite like Tia.
She was a wife, daughter, sister, mother, and friend to many and will be missed beyond words. Gone much too soon, She is survived by her husband, Larry Delong, of 21 years, and her three children, Bailey, Shane, and Mollie. She had one grandson, Benjamin, who called her Memaw because she was too cool to be called grandma. She also leaves behind an older sister, Lisa Lunsford, a loving mother, Maryann Wildman, and her father-in-law, Raymond Delong.
Rest in peace Tia Ann Delong.
A celebration of Tia's life will be held on October 20, 2019, from 12 - 5 p.m. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, people who wish to send their love and condolences, donate to a fundraiser that was set up to honor her passions for Veterans and Autism (link provided) htts://www.facebook.com/donate/385020102444729./?hc location=ufi
