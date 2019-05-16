Timothy James Parkinson

Passed at home in Lakeport, CA, May 6, 2019, Timothy James Parkinson, age 73, son of the late Wilbur and Muriel Parkinson. Beloved brother of Kathleen of Standard, CA; Colleen of Redding, CA; and Mary of Hemet, CA. Much loved brother-in-law of Melvin Shaver. Survived also by his lifelong friend Gerald Benson and Gerald's wife, Cindy Benson; friends, Mark Anderson and Russ Savoie; plus many other friends, coworkers, nieces, nephews, and his beloved cats, Shadow and Tigger. Predeceased by his brothers, Michael R. Parkinson, Thomas P. Parkinson, and Patrick S. Parkinson; and by his sister, Carole Leach.

Tim was a self-taught classical guitarist, and for a time was an "extra" in Hollywood films. His other interests included Astronomy, Social Sciences, the Arts, Nature, and the outdoors. His heart and soul was full of kindness and compassion for animals and children. Tim is also fondly remembered for his encouragement, wisdom, humor, fortitude, and persistence. He leaves us many happy memories and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hartley Cemetery, in Lakeport, CA. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation in his memory to the animal rescue .

