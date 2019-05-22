Tina Marie Phillips

Tina Phillips of Greer, AZ, passed away May 16, 2019, at the age of 56. She was born March 23, 1963 in Oakland, CA to Richard and Isabel (Falcato) Hall. Tina met Kenneth W. Phillips in 1984 in California and the two were later married on February 15, 1990, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, during their Valentine's Day vacation.

While in California, she worked as the office manager at the ambulance service owned and operated by her family. Shortly after their marriage, Tina and Ken relocated to Chandler, AZ, where she worked as a billing specialist for Ahwatukee Family Physicians for five years. She then went on to work as a 9-1-1 Operator for eight years until landing a job with the Chandler Police as administrative specialist for another seven years. Tina was a very giving person, and would help anyone she could. She was very active in and was always the leader of the benevolent and charitable organizations such as "Team 905", a dedicated support group for Chandler Police employees, named after the police code for "back-up". Tina and Ken later retired to Greer, AZ. While in Greer, Tina still donated her time by volunteering as President of the Greer Library Club, in charge of gaining donations and supplies for the library.

Tina is survived by her loving husband of 29½ years, Ken Phillips; her son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Michelle of Chandler, AZ; grandson, Jaxon, (age 7); her mother, Isabel Hall, of Arizona; brothers, Anthony Hall of Arizona, and Gary Hall of Alabama; as well as her sister, Carol Beare of California. She will be dearly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care, Mesa, AZ. (480) 830-4422 Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary