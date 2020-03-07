|
|
Todd Tanner Todd Tanner died unexpectedly February 22, 2020. He leaves behind two daughters, Torie (Dustin) and Sydnie; his mother, Marilyn (Brian); his longtime best friend, Stacie; brother, Chip; two sisters, Diana (Brian), and Brilynn (Joey); and several nieces and nephews. Todd had many close personal friends, Joey Brodnik and Mike Patter, his UPS brotherhood, his Lucky Four friends, and customers who also became friends.
Todd grew up in Lake County. He went to Kelseyville High School and joined the US Army from 1988-1992; serving his country in Desert Storm where he earned a Bronze Star for heroic achievement. He was very proud of his service, as you can still see his American flag flying outside his house. He worked in the pear sheds, Kelseyville Lumber, and the last 20 years for UPS. He loved to fish on the lake with friends, and always enjoyed a good bbq. Todd loved to joke, tease, and give others a bad time, but he also loved deeply from his heart. He consistently wanted to help others. He spent the last few years of his life supporting various families in need and many Veteran causes. Todd would give you the shirt off his back if it meant you were taken care of, before thinking of himself.
Todd was truly in the best place of his life. He will be forever missed, and always in our hearts. His contagious laughter, his silly names for people, his animated storytelling, and his
passion for the good things in life. We love you Toddo/Toad/T-Bone.
Graveside Memorial service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at Dixon, CA, on March 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. Friends are welcome. A Celebration of Life will be held locally at a later date.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 7, 2020