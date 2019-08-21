|
|
Trejo Benjamin Newton Trejo "Trey" Benjamin Newton passed away after a long illness on March 13, 2019, in the presence of his loving family at Adventist Health St. Helena hospital. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 28, 1953.
An avid outdoorsman, he grew up in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles before moving, with his parents and siblings, to the family ranch outside of Kelseyville, Calif. The second oldest of four children, he spent much of his twenties and thirties working in construction before focusing on his true passion - riding and training horses. His love of country western movies, particularly those featuring John Wayne, reflected his dream to have been born a cowboy.
During his years of hunting and fishing, he spent time exploring many of the amazing landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountains. His sons and brothers were his companions on many adventures, from fishing for bass on Clear Lake to hunting for antelope in Wyoming.
We, his family, may now rest easy knowing that he is at peace in the loving company of our mother and grandmother, Marjean. We are also sure that he wasted no time in taking his horse Sonny out for a long ride, free from the illness that prevented him from doing so in his last years. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by those who knew him. We would also like to share our heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care provided to him at Meadowood Nursing Center.
Trey Newton is survived by his children,
Michael, Tiffany, Trenton, and Adam; his siblings, Kip, Randy, and Michele; his nieces and nephews, Nicole, Brenna, Chelsea, Cameron, and Tyson; and his childhood friend and ex-wife, Susan. His
parents, Thomas and Marjean Newton, predeceased him.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 21, 2019