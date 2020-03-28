|
|
Twila Elizabeth Mason Asire Twila was born October 22, 1920, in West Carlisle, Ohio, to
Sherman and Laura (Remele) Mason and passed away at age 99 on March 23, 2020. She graduated from Pike Township High School in West Carlisle in 1939.
She was given in marriage to James Albert Asire on November 16, 1940, in Warsaw, Ohio, and they celebrated 71 years together before he preceded her in death.
They were the parents of two daughters, Rosanna Jean and Carolyn Jane, who gave them 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by Rosanna Fouts and Carolyn Messick.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kelseyville for many years and willingly shared her talent and love of music with her church and friends.
A memorial service will be planned in the near future at First Baptist Church of Kelseyville.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 28, 2020