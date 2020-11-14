Twyla Ruth Benevedes



Twyla Ruth Benevedes passed away on October 28, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke on her 90th birthday. Her family is immensely grateful to have been with her during this time. Twyla was born in an adobe house with dirt floors in Friona, Texas, on October 23, 1930. Her family left Texas when the Dust Bowl destroyed their farm, and moved to Berkeley, California. At 16, Twyla graduated high school and pursued a modeling career, becoming Miss Southern Pacific when she was 18 years old. She met the love of her life, Ray Benevedes, at a dance hall. According to Twyla, Ray came over to her and said, "I'm going to marry you someday." Sure enough, they were married one year later, a marriage that lasted over 70 years. Twyla and Ray lived in Lakeport for over 60 years until moving to Ukiah in 1998 to be closer to their daughters.During her time in Lakeport, Twyla was a member of the Lady of the Lakes Quilt Guild, Ukiah Promenaders, Lake County Hospice Board of Directors, 4-H sewing teacher, and Lake County Senior Horsemen. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, and especially her support of her husband during his long law enforcement career.Twyla is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters, Tami (Fred) Graeber of Tucson AZ, and Stacy (Dana) Stahl of Hopland, CA; sister, Carolyn Ballante; grandchildren, Ryan (Colleen) Funderberg, Michelle White, and Madison White; and her great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Graham, Evianna, Sophia and Lily. Twyla was preceded in death by her son, Randy, and brother, Roy Dean. There will be no services at this time. The family wants to thank Genaro and Perla Gonsalez for the incredible care and love they gave Twyla in her last year.