V. June Buckley June was the fifth child born to Walter and Anna (Plymesser) Towers in Arnolds Park, Iowa. Unfortunately, her mother died when June was only 18 days old. Her paternal grandparents took over the care of her and her siblings. At the age of 13, she and her sister accepted the invitation of family friends to move with them to Concord, California. She graduated from Mt. Diablo High School three years later. She met the love of her life, Tom Buckley, at a skating rink and married him when she was 18 years old. They were married for 67 adventurous years.
June 29, 1923 – February 9, 2020
June overcame many hardships; she was 25 when she was struck with polio and told she'd never walk again. But not only did she walk, she played golf for 50 years--into her 90s--and won numerous trophies. She was also a breast cancer survivor in her 70s. But although she fought for many years, leukemia defeated her in the end. She gave up peacefully, surrounded by three generations of her family. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, husband and almost all her friends. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Fenton (Ukiah) and Linda Marie (Willits); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A private memorial is planned.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 21, 2020