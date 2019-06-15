Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
Virginia E. Johnson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia E. Johnson

Virginia E. Johnson was born March 8, 1943, to William and Isabelle Ehrenpfort in San Francisco, CA. She grew up in the same house until she met and married her handsome sailor, Barry W. Johnson, from Oklahoma in 1961. She passed on May 28, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She had a career that she really enjoyed as a school bus driver in the Bay Area. Virginia and Barry retired in Lakeport in the early '90s.
Virginia is preceded in death by her mother, Isabelle; and father,
William. She is survived by her husband, Barry; brother, Stanley; two children, Denise and David (Carrie) Johnson; six grandchildren, Jessica
(Brandon) Leathers, David, Patrick, Jesse, Serena and Bella Johnson; and two great-grand children, Clarity and James Leathers. Virginia enjoyed traveling, cruises and RVing with the Rambling Elks RVers. She enjoyed cooking and spending time and caring for her family. She loved the many pets she had throughout her life. She was a beautiful and loving soul that was taken way too soon and will be greatly missed forever.
We will celebrate her life at the Elks Lodge in Lakeport, CA, on June 23, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Lynda or Shannen 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapeofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 15, 2019
