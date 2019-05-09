Virginia Lee Carlsen

August 17, 1925 - April 15, 2019

Virginia Lee Carlsen passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2019. She was 93 years old. Virginia, or Gigi, as she sometimes liked to be called, is survived by her son, Michael DuPont; daughters, Karen Ford and Candy DuPont-Perkins; and step-daughter-in-law, Lynne Carlsen. She also has

seven surviving grandchildren, twelve great-grand-children and two great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing and traveling. Her favorite places to travel were Mexico and Hawaii.

She taught High School English and Journalism in Buena Park, California, until retiring to Lake County in 1989. During her lifetime she spent some of her spare time writing short stories and poems. In Lake County she became an instructor for the Red Cross, volunteered for the Park Study Group and Adventist Health Clearlake Hospital and was involved with Lake County Amateur Radio Society.

Virginia enjoyed the holidays and gathering the family together for family meals and fun activities. She will be greatly missed by many. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary