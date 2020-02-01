|
Virginia Ruth Montgomery Virginia Ruth Montgomery, formerly Virginia Rasmussen, age 96, passed away on December 11, 2019. Virginia was born in Texas and moved to California as a child. She lived in Kelseyville, California, for most of her adult life and raised her seven children there. She was a painter and used her painting as a form of communication to express beauty that she found everywhere. Her paintings can be found in several galleries in California and in many private collections. She often said "If my paintings can give other people happiness, then I am happy." She was a member of the Kelseyville Presbyterian Church. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
Virginia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed visiting with her family, going for walks, listening to music and sunbathing in the garden. Preceded in death by her children, Dave, Patsy, Phil and Marti Ann. Celebration of her life to reminisce and share stories will be held at 12 p.m. on February 8, 2020, at Kelseyville Presbyterian Church, 5340 3rd Street, Kelseyville. Her ashes will be laid to rest with her late husband, Martin Rasmussen, per her wishes.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 1, 2020