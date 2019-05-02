Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Greenview Restaurant
19210 Hartmann Road
Hidden Valley Lake, CA
Mr. Walter Francis Joseph, born on March 18, 1940, in Vallejo, California, passed away at age 79 on April 26, 2019, in Hidden Valley Lake, California. Walt served in the Army Reserve and worked as a Radcon supervisor at the Department of the Navy until he retired in 1995.
Walt was the loving husband of Kathleen for almost 55 years. He is predeceased by his father,
Everett Bradford. He is survived by his mother,
Doloris Bradford; his sons, Michael (Melissa), Mark (Cory), and Keith (Emmie); brothers, George and Michael; and grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica (Matt), Nicholas (Marisa), Korey, Kayla, Adam, Luke, and Tyler. He served as a reserve police officer for the city of Vallejo for 30 years. He was a member of the Elks Club in Vallejo and Clear Lake.
Donations in Walter's name to American
and American Red Cross Disaster Relief are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life on Sunday, May 5, from 2 - 5 p.m. at Greenview Restaurant, 19210 Hartmann Rd, Hidden Valley Lake,
California, 95467.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 2, 2019
