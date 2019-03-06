Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
Walter Kencke
Committal
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Point National Cemetery
Walter "Gene" Kencke, 73, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, passed away on February 23, 2019, at his home in Oregon with his family by his side.
He was born August 20, 1945, in Illinois and married his childhood friend and sweetheart,
Linda Kay, 52 years ago on April 8, 1967.
After returning from Vietnam, Linda and Gene lived in Streator, Illinois. They moved west in 1972, where he was head of the radiology department at Pacific Hospital in Long Beach, California.
To reduce his busy LA work schedule, he moved to the rural town of Clearlake in 1975, and ran the radiology department at Redbud Community Hospital for 25 years.
This allowed him the flexibility to do what he really loved; coach his children's youth sports. Gene coached Konocti little league, Clearlake youth soccer, KBL basketball and Lower Lake youth football more seasons then can be counted.
His athletic skills and understanding of sports far exceeded the norm. Gene's passion and drive to see success benefited all who he coached.
Linda resides in Southern Oregon with children David and Harriet and is frequently visited by their adult children (Lance, Stephanie, Jackie, Joe and Dustin's widow Allison), grandchildren and friends.
A memorial lunch will be held
following the morning worship service, April 7, 2019, at Ashland First Baptist Church, 2004 Siskiyou Blvd.
A Committal Service will be held April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 6, 2019
