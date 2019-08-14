Home

Warren Brite


1944 - 2019
Warren Allen Brite
December 5, 1944 - July 9, 2019

Warren passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer. He left behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Melinda. He is survived by his sister,
Patricia; son, Warren James (Melanie); and four daughters, Kristina (John), Jeannette (Jason), Deanna and Shelly (Paul). He has ten grandchildren, one on the way and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many friends, and his beloved dog, Buddy. He was loved and admired by all. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse; mother, Virginia; and his sister, Sharon.
Warren was a native of San Jose, CA. He was a champion swimmer at James Lick High School. At one time he was ranked #13 in the United States in the butterfly. He was an Ironworker and a proud member of Ironworkers Local #377 for over 50 years. He worked all over California. He retired in 2001 and moved to Clearlake, CA, with his wife for 16 years. He was a member of VFW Auxiliary post 2337 in Clearlake. He loved to play pool, barbecue, and hang out with his buddies. In 2016 he moved to Medina, MN, with his wife, daughter, Kristina, and his grandchildren, Tyler and Natalie.
Warren will be forever loved, forever missed and forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in California.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 14, 2019
