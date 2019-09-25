|
|
Wayne Jackson It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne Jackson announces his passing on
September 20, 2019, at the age of 79.
Wayne was born in Arkansas and was a resident of Middletown, making Lake County his home for over 45 years.
He was an accomplished business owner and operator of Jackson Equipment Company. Wayne was a United States Army veteran, 101st Airborne from 1962-1965.
He was involved in many organizations such as the Middletown Senior Center, Middletown
Lions and Sonoma County Trail Blazers.
A celebration of life will be held at Twin Pine Casino and Hotel Event Center, Middletown, CA, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1-4 p.m.
He will be laid to rest surrounded by family at a later date at the
Middletown Cemetery. Wayne will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones & Lewis CLMC www.Jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 25, 2019