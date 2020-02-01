Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Wayne James Impellitteri


1939 - 2020
Wayne James Impellitteri Obituary

Wayne James Impellitteri
April 16, 1939 - January 21, 2020

Wayne was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1939, moved to California in 1950, and became a business owner in Jack London Village.
Wayne moved to Lake County in 1983 where he enjoyed his passion for gardening and traveling. He is survived by his partner of 53 years, Mark Cogdill.
No services per Wayne's request.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 1, 2020
