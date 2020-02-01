|
Wayne James Impellitteri Wayne was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1939, moved to California in 1950, and became a business owner in Jack London Village.
April 16, 1939 - January 21, 2020
Wayne moved to Lake County in 1983 where he enjoyed his passion for gardening and traveling. He is survived by his partner of 53 years, Mark Cogdill.
No services per Wayne's request.
