Wayne Nelson

A Celebration of the life of Wayne Nelson is set for Saturday August 17, 2 p.m., at the Middletown Lions Club (15399 Central Park Rd). A 1957 graduate of Middletown High School, Wayne returned in the late '90s as a resident of Cobb, and the owner and barber at the Middletown Barber Shop. He presided over the shop for 12 years, served on the South Lake County Fire Protection District Board in 2009, and was honored that year as the Grand Marshall in the Middletown Day Parade. Born in Modesto on Oct. 17, 1939, he passed away last Jan. 19. An Air Force medic, he spent his final years at the Veterans Home in Yountville.

He was preceded by mother, Alberta (Gifford) Nelson; father, William Nelson; stepmother, Evelyn Nelson; brother, Herb Nelson; and sister-in-law, Karen Nelson. Leaving daughter, Maggi Nelson; son, Bill Nelson; two grandsons, Waylon and Wyatt; sister, Carolyn; brothers, Bruce Pachie, Larry Menzio, and Eric Nelson; a host of nieces and nephews; and former wife, Bonnie Nelson-Key.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Collabria Care Hospice in Napa www.collabriacare.org. For further info, contact Bonnie Nelson at 805-550-8081 or [email protected] Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 24, 2019