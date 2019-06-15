Wendi Johnson

It is with great sadness that the family of Wendi Johnson announces her passing after a long fight with cancer on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 52 years. She was born September 3, 1966, in Santa Clara, to Robert and Kathleen Fulwider. She was a 1984 graduate of Santa Clara high school and moved to Lake County in 1986.

Wendi truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. Some of her favorite times out and about were to watch her grandchildren in sports and her trips to Reno with her husband.

Wendi will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 31 years, Jay Johnson, and her children, Ricky (Katie), Brittney (Joe), Ashley (Matt) and Jacob. Wendi will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Dakotah, Brealynn, Hali and Colten.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Wendi will be held Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Konocti Winery, 2550 Big Valley Rd., Lakeport, CA 95453.

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Lynda or Shannen 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapeofthelakes.com Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary