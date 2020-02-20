|
William Carl Shields William "Bill" Shields passed away February 7, 2020. Born in Paris, TX, on May 24, 1934, to Albert and Viola (Maude) Shields, he was the youngest of four siblings, and preceded in death by his sisters, Doris, Faye, Daisy, and his brother, Albert. Joining the Air Force at the early age of 18, he learned discipline and good work ethic. He was passionate about working hard and providing for his family. The father of five children, Karen Klith, Scott Shields, Rick Shields, Mathew Shields, he was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Jacquelyn Shields. Also known as "Grandpa" to Penny, Frankie Rose, Samantha, Courtney, Zachary, Erica, Anthony, Jacob, Hunter, Clarence, Ashley, Kylie, Kayla, and Kendra; many nieces and nephews; and five great-grandchildren, Gino, Gabriel, Nevaeh, Bailey and Coda, plus one more on the way…the legacy continues!
Bill worked as a Drywall Contractor in the Carpenter's Union in Alameda County for over 30 years. He moved his family to Clearlake in the 70s and purchased a small resort and built a home on the lake. He commuted for several years until his retirement from the Carpenter's Union. He then became very involved in political ventures in his community and worked hard to help anywhere he could. He was a Veteran, a longstanding member of the American Legion and the Elks Club. He liked to keep busy, you would find him everywhere from selling hot dogs for the Boys & Girls Club to getting people to register to vote. He was a social butterfly and always made friends wherever he would go. His laughter, his Texas accent, and his smile were contagious and if you tried to talk about some topic that he was not ready to discuss his famous words were, "Who did what"! We will miss the "Marlboro Man", the Dad, the Myth, the Legend, the Loving Grandpa, and Forever Friend, our memories with you we will treasure forever more.
A Military Honorable Final Salute will be held at the Hartley Cemetery located at 2552 Hill Road, in Lakeport, services start at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life at Rick and Linda Shields' home at 4423 Hickory Ave., Lakeport. Anyone who knew Bill and would like to come share stories, hugs, and just simply be together with friends and family, you are all welcome to come. In lieu of flowers, please make a difference in someone else's life, make sure to vote, and when you drive "take your time and enjoy the ride!"…this is what Bill would want!
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 20, 2020