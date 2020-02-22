|
William Cline II Upper Lake, CA William was born January 14, 1984, in Russellville, AR and received his wings on February 5, 2020, in San Francisco, CA.
William is survived by his mother, Jossette Cline of Dumfries VA; stepchildren, Jazlyn Bonilla and Logan Demello; sister, Jennifer Featherling (Kenneth) of VA; brothers, Jason Calhoun (Melissa) of OH and Jody Calhoun (Kenya) of AR; nephews and nieces, Brittany Skidmore, Emily Featherling, Nicholas Calhoun, Sammy Calhoun, Jasper
Calhoun, Lilliana Skidmore and Kade Skidmore; and long time friend, Rudy Gonzales of San Francisco. He was predeceaed by his dad, William R. Cline, and his significant other, Anjanette Correia.
William attended Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco and San Mateo Community College. He was a member of Daly City Police Explorers and held several different jobs over the years in DCPD, eventually working his way up to dispatcher supervisor. He was a kidney donor to his mother in 2011 and moved to Lake County to help his parents manage their rental properties. He loved the San Francisco Giants, the Forty Niners and golf.
Memorial Service will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Lakeport, CA.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
