William Harold McMenomy Jr

December 15, 1952 - February 1, 2019

William H. McMenomy Jr. passed away at his home in Nice, CA, in the early morning of February 1, 2019. William is preceded in death by his father, William H. McMenomy Sr, his mother, Diane Mary McMenomy, and his long-term partner, Yvonne Verkerk. William is survived by his two brothers, Michael and Kenneth, his sister, Regina, and his daughter, Michelle Hernandez. Bill was born in San Francisco, the first son of Bill and Diane. He grew up in the Bay Area and attended Oceana High School in Pacifica, CA. Bill was drafted into the Army at age 18 where he served as a communications specialist until his honorable discharge in 1975. Bill was recognized for his outstanding performance in basic training at his graduation and was stationed in Germany.

Returning to the states after his service, Bill followed his father into the floor installation profession. Father and son worked together as members of the union and retired after more than 25 years of labor.

Bill's daughter, Michele, was born in 1979. Bill spent many holidays with Michelle before she and her mother moved to Idaho.

The single thread that followed Bill through his whole life was his love of music. A talented musician, Bill was in several bands throughout the years, having successes in both the Bay Area and in Salem, Oregon, where he lived with the love of his life, Yvonne Verkerk.

Bill retired to Nice, CA, and loved living near the lake. The community he built there supported him through the loss of Yvonne in 2016. Bill was a friend to all and always saw the good in people. He believed every person deserves love and acceptance. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service for Bill will be held at Robinson Rancheria on Wednesday, June 12, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill's name to Mental Health America. https://secure2.convio.net/nmha/site/Donation2?df_id=1420&1420.donation=form1