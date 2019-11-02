|
William Henry Staffelbach "Wil" passed away peacefully at his home in Kelseyville September 24, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in San Jose, CA, June 29, 1942. He graduated from Woodland High School, Class of I960, and later graduated from San Jose State. He was a teacher, mechanic, truck driver and businessman.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Doug
and daughter-in-law Katie Connelly; grandson, Sean; brothers, Geoff and Greg; and sister, Heidi Geroux. He was predeceased by sisters, Judy and Nancy; and step-daughters, Christina Collette, Coleen Howell, Michelle Frandsen and Danya Irvine. He had many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren including Barrett Frandsen and Liam Howell.
Wil was a man-about-town and often seen driving his 1931 Model A Cabriolet or walking. He was engaging and had many friends. He was a volunteer in the community and member of the Model A Club. He was looked up to by his friends and family and was always there with a helping hand. He was a giver of quiet unselfish things. We are all better for having known him.
His favorite place was Blaney Meadows in the southern Sierras near Auberry. He enjoyed being involved with the family business "Road Scholars."
Donations to are welcome. A life celebration will be announced at a later time.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 2, 2019