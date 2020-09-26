1/1
William "Bill" Sterbenk
1931 - 2020
William "Bill" Sterbenk

William "Bill" Sterbenk, a longtime resident of Lakeport, California, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah. He was 89 years old.
Bill was born on May 7, 1931, in Oakland, California, to Frank and Edna Sterbenk. At the age of 12, Bill moved to Lake County where he graduated from Kelseyville High School in 1949. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War on the Bon Homme Richard as an Aviation Ordnance-man in Fighter Squad 74. He received the Korean Service, U.S. Service, and Good Conduct medals. After completing his military service, Bill returned to Lake County and settled in Lakeport where he worked for PG&E from 1953-1993. He served as the Chairman of the Lake County Republican Central Committee and was appointed as Director of the Lake County Fair Board by Gov. Ronald Reagan. Bill was a member of the California Republican State Central Committee and Chairman Association, the VFW, Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, and the Konocti Rod and Gun Club. Bill received his Pilot's license from Lampson Field Airport in Lakeport. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years, Valerie (Risi) Sterbenk of Cedar City Utah; children, Melodee Reese, Mark (Lori) Sterbenk, Andrea
Saunders, and Erica Saunders (Kyle) Laws; and sister, Cheryl Newsom. Bill is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy Reese, Rachael (Brandon) Burgan, Alicia (Leo) Nunez, Kyle Sterbenk, John Polhamus, Nick Seils, Natalie Seils, Morgan Wiener, Mikayla (Sam) Moses, Zachary Wiener, Nathan Wiener,
Samantha Wiener, and Risi Laws; and six great grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Beverly Hage and son-in-law, Jim Reese.
Donations in Bill's memory can be made to Wounded Warriors or a charity of choice.
Graveside Memorial Service with Military Funeral Honors will be held at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA, on May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com.



Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sep. 26, 2020.
