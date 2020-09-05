1/1
Yancy "Junebug" McCloud Jr.
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Yancy McCloud Jr. "Junebug"

Yancy was born on June 17, 1991, in Santa Rosa, California, and entered in to rest on August 30, 2020, in Lakeport, California.
Yancy is survived by his children, Crystal,
Silvia, Zach, Yancy III, and Jada; parents, Lisa Brown and Yancy McCloud Sr.; grandfather, Phillip McCloud; siblings, Darrin, Hason, Diana, Lance, Bakai, and Lorenzo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Diane Boggs and Raymond Brown Sr.; and brother, Michael.
Yancy was deeply immersed in his native ways, knowing songs and dances from not only his home in Elem but also the surrounding roundhouses. He loved his children and family very much. He always had good words or a hug if that is what you needed. Always smiling and always willing to help when he could. Everyone he met he left an impact on, he was unforgettable. He loved and played football, basketball and baseball, and fixing things was a big hobby of his.
Visitation will be held at Big Valley Gymnasium starting on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Funeral Services on Sunday at 7 p.m. and last viewing at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020. All are welcome. It was Yancy's wish to be cremated.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary visit chapelofthelakes.com, or call 707-263-0357 or 994-5611.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Big Valley Gymnasium
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Viewing
01:00 PM
Big Valley Gymnasium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved