Yancy McCloud Jr. "Junebug"
Yancy was born on June 17, 1991, in Santa Rosa, California, and entered in to rest on August 30, 2020, in Lakeport, California.
Yancy is survived by his children, Crystal,
Silvia, Zach, Yancy III, and Jada; parents, Lisa Brown and Yancy McCloud Sr.; grandfather, Phillip McCloud; siblings, Darrin, Hason, Diana, Lance, Bakai, and Lorenzo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Diane Boggs and Raymond Brown Sr.; and brother, Michael.
Yancy was deeply immersed in his native ways, knowing songs and dances from not only his home in Elem but also the surrounding roundhouses. He loved his children and family very much. He always had good words or a hug if that is what you needed. Always smiling and always willing to help when he could. Everyone he met he left an impact on, he was unforgettable. He loved and played football, basketball and baseball, and fixing things was a big hobby of his.
Visitation will be held at Big Valley Gymnasium starting on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Funeral Services on Sunday at 7 p.m. and last viewing at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020. All are welcome. It was Yancy's wish to be cremated.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary visit chapelofthelakes.com
, or call 707-263-0357 or 994-5611.