Abdona "Doris" Gonzalez, 78, beloved wife of the late Francisco "Pancho" Gonzalez, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on July 30, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Pedro Aviles and Petra Rosa. Doris had resided in Meriden since 1973 and was a member of Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I. de Meriden.
She is survived by her sons, Roberto Vargas and his wife Yolanda and Jose Luis Vargas and his wife Gladys, five grandchildren; German Lebron, Roberto Vargas Jr., Jose Luis "Luchi" Vargas, Jr., Katiria Vargas-Figueroa and Stephanie Vargas-Rodriguez, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. She is also survived by two sisters, seven brothers and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Carlos Aviles Rosa and sister, Carmen Aviles Rosa.
Funeral service and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to her church, Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal M.I. de Meriden, 55 Church Street, Meriden, CT. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangement. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020