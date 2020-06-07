Adam Joseph Geremia Jr.
Adam Joseph Geremia, Jr., native of Meriden, CT, passed away on May 25, 2020, in Sarasota, FL, at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Miarecki), his sons Adam and Christopher who reside in Florida and two sisters, Virginia Bartlett and Betty Ann Hobson of CT. Adam was a great father and devoted husband of 54 years. He is a Navy veteran, animal lover, and enjoyed spending time kayak fishing with his sons and golfing with his wife which he did right up until his passing. He had a great sense of humor and everyone that knew him loved him.

Private services are planned in FL.





Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
June 7, 2020
truly devastates by his loss. He was an amazing man and caring uncle. I will miss him very much. I will always remember his humor and letting my brother and I Drive the lawnmower around the yard as kids.
Michael Miarecki
Family
