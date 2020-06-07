Adam Joseph Geremia, Jr., native of Meriden, CT, passed away on May 25, 2020, in Sarasota, FL, at the age of 76.He is survived by his wife Patricia (Miarecki), his sons Adam and Christopher who reside in Florida and two sisters, Virginia Bartlett and Betty Ann Hobson of CT. Adam was a great father and devoted husband of 54 years. He is a Navy veteran, animal lover, and enjoyed spending time kayak fishing with his sons and golfing with his wife which he did right up until his passing. He had a great sense of humor and everyone that knew him loved him.Private services are planned in FL.